19th Hole: 30-Yard Pitch Shot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Shea Balch, Assistant Golf Professional at Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove talks about the dreaded 30-yard pitch shot. A lot of people struggle with this shot for many reasons.

When you set up, you want the ball position in the center or just right of center. You want your feet shoulder width apart or less, so a really narrow stance. When you're swinging, you want to make sure that you turn your shoulders and your hips back and not swing with your arms.

On the follow through, you want to make sure that you turn your body through. Don't hit it with the arms. Your follow through should always remain low and short. You don`t want to come all the way up and you also don`t want to take a long back swing and decelerate into the ball.

So really focus on how far you need to take the club back before you decide to hit it.