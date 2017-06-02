× UNA, Alabama A&M to renew football rivalry

FLORENCE, Ala. (AL.com)- North Alabama‘s move to Division I football will include the renewal of an in-state rivalry.

The Lions and Alabama A&M will play in 2018 and 2019, re-igniting a rivalry that saw the teams play every year expect one from 1975-97, according to a UNA news release.

Alabama A&M will host UNA on Sept. 8, 2018 in Huntsville, and the Lions will host the Bulldogs in Florence on Sept. 14, 2019. In 2018, UNA beginsits transition to Football Championship Subdivision status.

