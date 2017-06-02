Spring Park rollercoaster to re-open following mid-week incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – An investigation has revealed a Spring Park amusement ride in Tuscumbia did not malfunction with kids on board. And according to Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, the ride did exactly what it was designed to do.

On Wednesday afternoon, several kids were enjoying the rollercoaster at Spring Park. But as the coaster ascended to the peak it suddenly halted. Stranded, the children to be rescued by the fire department.

Mayor Underwood has been investigating the incident.

“In the end, it was the lack of forward weight to allow the coaster to roll forward and complete it’s ride,” Underwood explained.

The mayor said he contacted the manufacturer. They explained to him, because of the poor weight distribution a brake on the ride engaged.

“That’s the distinction I want to make between the ride malfunctioning and the ride working,” stated Underwood. “The safety mechanism worked as it should.”

According to Underwood, over the coming months they will work with safety experts to develop a better way to get kids off the ride. A way which will be less dangerous and much less traumatizing.

“I certainly understand the emotions that were in play then, and we are going to do our best to alleviate that in the future.”

And Mayor Underwood said the rides are inspected daily before they open. Just to make sure there is not an issue before passengers get on.

City leaders in Tuscumbia said they plan to have the rollercoaster ride back open this weekend.