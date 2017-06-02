× Second person dies after pool incident in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — The second person injured in an incident at a residential pool on Augusta Street has died. A family member tells WHNT News 19 that Lucas McGrady died Friday evening at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham.

On May 19 Lucas tried to pull his father Carl McGrady from the pool after finding him unresponsive. Lucas described a shocking sensation while being in the pool. When firefighters arrived Carl and Lucas were both unresponsive. Carl McGrady died at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital that night. Lucas McGrady had been in serious condition at ECM and later UAB Medical Center.

Investigators later confirmed the pool was electrified, but have not announced the specific source.