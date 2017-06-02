Search continues for Mississippi escaped inmates in Colbert County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Two Prentiss County Mississippi escaped inmates remain on the run, possibly still in northwest Colbert County.

Teams were back searching the area Friday morning, in an environment more suitable wildlife than tracking.

Mid-morning, searchers along Riverton Rose Trail spotted a clue.

It was a piece of clothing left behind by either David Glasco or John Brown.

“We know at least one of them is still in this area, so that’s a good thing,” stated Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.

Tracking K9’s from Limestone Prison were called in, as well as air support from Cullman police.

Sheriff Williamson said the terrain through-out the search area has proven to be challenging.

“It has been cut-over about five years and it has grown up,” explained Williamson. “It is unreal how bad it is in there is a lot of dangers in there.”

Law enforcement officers have kept an eye on many of the homes in the area, but so far nothing has been reported missing.

Williamson said residents in the Riverton area need to remain on alert. “Just keep everything locked up, keep your doors locked. I don’t think these guys are that violent, but in desperation you don’t know what folks are going to do.”

Deputies plan to remain in the area and use all the resources they have, until Brown and Glasco are behind bars.

Mark Lindsey, the escapee who was arrested Thursday, is back in Prentiss County this evening.

Possible charges in Colbert County will be presented to an upcoming grand jury.