Regional Spine & Wrist Center doctor’s license suspended amid allegations of overprescribing opioids

MADISON, Ala. – Another north Alabama doctor is in trouble, accused of over prescribing opioid pain killers and other controlled substances. Dr. Weston James Welker’s license to prescribe medicines of any kind is suspended pending a hearing — scheduled for this fall. We checked and found where many of his patients are going.

To fully understand the story, we have to take you back to February this year, when Dr. Matt Murphy closed his medical practice in Madison and Decatur. Murphy was one of the nation’s leading prescribers of such drugs as oxycontin, oxycodone, Xanax, and hydrocodone. In fact, in 2014, he was one of the nation’s leading prescribers of oxycodone. He moved his practice to Tennessee, leaving hundreds of patients scrambling to find another physician willing to write the prescriptions they needed, or wanted.

We learned many of his patients wound up at Family Med Care in Hampton Cove. They also operate under the name Regional Spine and Wrist Center.

Dr. Weston Welker is one of the two physicians at the facility, but he’s not practicing medicine now. The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has suspended his license to prescribe medications pending a hearing in September. The ABME says Dr. Welker dispensed controlled substances for no legitimate medical purpose. They also claim he was practicing specialized pain management without the proper training or credentials to do so. The ABME claims his medical practice posed an imminent threat to the health and safety of the public.

We visited the Family Med Center Friday afternoon, but the office was closed and the door locked. A caller from the facility told us the practice is still open and that Dr. Rodney Rothstein is seeing patients.

We found at least some of Welker’s patients were coming to Madison Medical Associates. They have come up with a rather innovative method of pain management that should be of interest to anyone living with pain.

Alabama has one of the nation’s highest rates of opioid prescriptions per person, one of the nation’s highest rates of opioid overdose and death by overdose. The Centers for Disease Control refers to the opioid crisis as an epidemic.

