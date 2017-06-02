Regal Cinemas will show these kids’ movies for $1 this summer
RICHMOND, Va. — If you’re looking for a fun, and inexpensive, outing with the kids this summer, Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express might do the trick. During the nine-week film festival, select Regal Cinema theaters will show $1 family-friendly movies.
“The Summer Movie Express is known for delivering top notch moviegoing experiences by showing family-friendly movies at a great value,” Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal Entertainment Group, said. “This summertime tradition is about creating memories for kids and parents as they enjoy these movies together, which is one of the best things we can offer at Regal.”
The movies are shown at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The start dates vary nationally based on school schedules.
Hollywood Stadium 18 in Huntsville is participating. Not in Huntsville? Check out the full list of theaters participating.
The titles for this year’s Summer Movie Express are:
Week 1 Tue. Jun 6 to Wed. Jun 7
Kung Fu Panda 3 PG
Ice Age: Collision Course PG
Week 2 Tue. Jun 12 to Wed. Jun 14
Trolls PG
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked G
Week 3 Tue. Jun 20 to Wed. Jun 21
Monster Trucks PG
Penguins of Madagascar PG
Week 4 Tue. Jun 27 to Wed. Jun 28
Rio 2 G
The Boxtrolls PG
Week 5 Tue. Jul 4 to Wed. Jul 5
The Secret Life of Pets PG
Sing PG
Week 6 Tue. Jul 11 to Wed. Jul 12
Kubo and the Two Strings PG
Ratchet & Clank PG
Week 7 Tue. Jul 18 to Wed. Jul 19
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water PG
The Adventures of Tintin PG
Week 8 Tue. Jul 25 to Wed. Jul 26
Happy Feet 2 PG
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore PG
Week 9 Tue. Aug 1 to Wed. Aug 2
Storks PG
The LEGO Batman Movie PG