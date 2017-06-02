New Felines and Canines Rescue Center to hold Benefit Concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new Felines and Canines Rescue Center (FCRC) will not be just another animal rescue. It will also serve as a resource for all existing rescues in the area.

Managers are currently in the middle of a capital campaign to purchase and renovate a facility in the Owens Cross Roads area. The organization is projected to save over 3000 animals in the first year of operation.

The FCRC will host a benefit concert featuring Sophie B. Hawkins with Brett Bigelow on Friday, June 16th at the VBC Playhouse.

Tickets are available online at FCRescueCenter.org.