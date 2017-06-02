ICYMI: An evening to remember, plus Griffin’s big mistake

Need to get caught up on the week’s most viral, most talked about stories? Here’s a recap of some of the most shared, in case you missed it!

“An Evening” to remember

Many people celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, but the holiday holds a much deeper meaning. It’s meant to honor more than one million people who died serving their country.

Huntsville and its surrounding areas have a rich history of answering our nation’s call. Our young men and women have fought to preserve liberty everywhere liberty was threatened. That’s why WHNT News 19 teamed up with the Association of the U.S. Army to host Monday night’s “Evening at the Memorial.”

While it was moved inside due to the threat of inclement weather, the music and poetry was every bit as moving and inspiring. Click here to watch the entire presentation.

A summertime warning

Pools are starting to fill up. Before you jump back in though, health experts want to spread the word about some risks. Water illnesses are far more common than you might realize and WHNT News 19 is taking action to make sure know about them.

"Make sure not to swallow the water. You can get recreational water illnesses," explained Molly Frankenberg, Aquatics Director for the Hogan Family YMCA. "One of them is Crypto. It does last in the pool; that's why we do the precautions that we do."

Crypto causes serious gastrointestinal issues that can last for up to two weeks. It also spreads easily, especially in shared pools, play areas, and water parks. Here's some more advice on how to protect yourself and your family.

Dog bites, kills infant

Hours of surgery couldn't save a Michigan infant, who police said died after the family dog bit her in the head. Local law enforcement are using the case as a warning to other parents; urging them to never leave a child alone with an animal, even a pet.

Susannah Jean Murray, who was just 3-weeks-old, was reportedly left alone in the house with the family's three pit bulls for about five minutes. When a caretaker checked on her, they made a horrific discovery. They found the child bleeding from a severe head injury and one of the dogs with blood around its mouth.

"This is a horrible tragedy, and it serves as a critical reminder to never leave a child unattended around a dog, or dogs, or pets," said Sgt. Terry Dixon with the GRPD. "Always keep a watchful eye on our vulnerable youth."

Griffin goes too far

Kathy Griffin will not be back as co-host of CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve program.

CNN’s decision comes after photos were released of Griffin showing the comedienne holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump.

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” the network said in a statement.

Griffin has apologized for the photos, after a major backlash on social media.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Look at that snake!

Deadly or not?

My husband snapped this shot this week, while taking our girls out for a walk at the Hays Nature Preserve. I was pretty horrified, but viewers quickly pointed out this is a "good snake" and even shared links and advice on how to identify poisonous versus non-poisonous snakes. It's great info and definitely worth brushing up on, before you head outdoors with your own kiddos this weekend.