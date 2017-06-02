Governor Ivey urges President Trump to extend Red Snapper season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has penned a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to extend the federal recreational Red Snapper fishing season.

The current season is limited to 3 days beginning on June 1st and ending June 3rd.

In her letter, Governor Ivey informed the President that the the state feels federal data on the collection of red snapper is flawed, overestimating the actual amount of red snapper caught tin Alabama.

She argues the population of red snapper is thriving, and an increase in the fishing season will be of great economic benefit to the state.

Governor Ivey requested that the fishing season include all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in June, July, and August as well as July 3rd and 4th for the 2017 season.