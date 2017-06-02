First Google Fiber Space opens in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mayor Tommy Battle announced in February 2016 that Google Fiber was coming to Huntsville, and that the high-speed fiber optic internet and television service would expand the city. And now, the Google Fiber customer service team wants you to experience the possibilities that the service has to offer– with a store, called a Google Fiber Space.

“Our customer service space is really a space where you can take Google Fiber for a spin and make it your own,” said Caroline De Gantes, Google Fiber Business Operations. “You can experience what is super fast internet. What is a gigabit of speed, up to a thousand megabits per second. So you can stream some 4k videos to YouTube. You can come in, download a large file of data.”

And this Huntsville Google Fiber Space values local influence. They solicited a local artist to paint the mural in their store.

“We painted a mural downtown, that big fish mural, and I guess someone at Google saw that and really liked it, and reached out to me,” said Dustin Timbrook, the mural’s artist.

The opening of the store is just a preview of the growth and development that Huntsville can definitely anticipate.

“This city is known for innovation, this is just one part of the innovation, and we’re really excited to see the innovation to come,” De Gantes said.

Store hours of operation:

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Store address:

920 Bob Wallace Avenue SW

Huntsville, AL 35801

*In the Shops at Merchants Walk shopping center, above Lululemon