‘Disturbances’ bring rain this weekend: what’s that mean for your plans?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Locally-heavy downpours lingered around The Shoals and the Russellville area Friday afternoon producing some decent rainfall; however, most of missed a good soaking today and may still be waiting a while longer to get substantial rainfall.

The weekend looks wet at times; our best shot at rain and some thunderstorms comes on Sunday, but we see potential for some wet, occasionally disruptive weather (i.e. heavy downpours, lightning) on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Track showers and heavy storms with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Weekend weather set-up: A series of weak disturbances set up the chance of occasional rain and storms over the weekend. 'Disturbances' is a catch-all term for anything other than a front or a standard 'storm system' that creates some clouds, rain and storms: disruptive weather to outdoor activities.

Saturday looks like the driest day of the next three: some spotty showers and storms, yes. Widespread rain? Not likely. The best chance of those spotty downpours ends up south of the Huntsville-Decatur area on Saturday:

So, outdoor events like Rock the South in Cullman and the Morgan City Founder's Day look okay Saturday. You should just be aware that a quick downpour or two could happen at almost anytime in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday, on the other hand, looks quite a bit wetter. A stronger disturbance drifts across the Valley Sunday afternoon and evening; the hot, humid air in place acts as good fuel for a few locally-heavy thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather is very low, but it's never exactly zero this time of year.

Your best shot at rain Sunday comes from around 11 AM to 8 PM: mostly from scattered storms instead of a big mass of widespread soaking rain.

Total rainfall may approach one inch (or exceed it in some spots) through Monday and early Tuesday as a cold front slides past the region:

Looking for more specifics about the forecast beyond the weekend? They're always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the "Daily Forecast" section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson's Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt