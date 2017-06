Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WHNT) - A person has fallen into Little River Canon near the Falls, according to authorities.

Search and rescue authorities confirm that the body of a teenager who fell into Little River Canyon has been found. No other information is available at this time.

The Dekalb County Daily News has video of first responders heading to the scene.

