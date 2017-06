Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Madison Police responded to a business on Madison Blvd. around 4:00 Friday morning after someone broke the front window at a jewelry store. It happened at Brock's Jewelers located behind Ted's BBQ.

Officers cautiously entered the building to see if anyone was inside, but they didn't find anyone.

The owners of the store are there now showing investigators surveillance video. They don't believe the burglar took anything from the store.

