13th Annual Charity Car Show–Vets with Vettes & Corvette Owners

Come out Saturday to the "Vets with Vettes & Corvette Owners", 13th Annual Charity Car Show. Event will showcase all makes and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles. This is a rain or shine event.

Cabela will award a $1,100 valued camping package, $500 cash grand door prize, trophies, plaques...there will also be games and prizes, silent auction, food and drinks and 50/50 drawing. Games will be available for children. All proceeds benefit Veterans charities.

Saturday, June 3rd from 9 AM - 1 PM at Cabela's parking lot.

$25 onsite registration

No admission fee for spectators