× WIC makes guideline changes to reach more families in 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The 2017 Federal Poverty Guidelines are expanding the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, better known as WIC. It’s the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children.

Under the 2017 guidelines, a family is eligible if they make an income up to 185% of the federal poverty level. For a family of 2, you qualify if you make $30,044. A family of three qualifies at $37,777 or less. If there are four people in the family, they qualify if the annual income is $45,510 or less. A family of five qualifies if the annual household income is $53,243 or less.

WIC participants must have both a limited income and a nutritional need. The program offers families free nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and up to three months of food benefits at a time for each qualified family member. Families can use their WIC benefits at authorized stores throughout Alabama.

Families who meet these guidelines should apply for WIC at their county’s health department.