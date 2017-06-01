Two locations of the same restaurant score badly in this week’s Restaurant Ratings
Waffle House # 740 Score of: 84
1507 Hwy 72, Athens
Violations:
- Roaches
- Eggs were at 60F out on counter not being timed, ham 68F, cheese & tomatoes 72F
El Quetzal Buena Vista Score of: 89
118 E. Franklin St., Russellville
Violations:
- Vaseline stored with food
- Salsa and other food products not date marked
Waffle House #1283 Score of: 77
2501 Florence Blvd., Florence
Violations:
- Chemicals stored with food items
- Accurate product thermometer not available in restaurant
- Dishwasher not sanitizing at proper temperature
Clean Plate Recommendation
Greek Gyro Express Score of: 99
4710 University Drive, Huntsville