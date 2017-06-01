LIVE: Watch 5pm news on WHNT News 19

Two locations of the same restaurant score badly in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Posted 5:11 pm, June 1, 2017, by , Updated at 05:12PM, June 1, 2017

Restaurant Ratings

Waffle House # 740     Score of: 84      

1507 Hwy 72, Athens

Violations:

  • Roaches
  • Eggs were at 60F out on counter not being timed, ham 68F, cheese & tomatoes 72F

 

El Quetzal Buena Vista     Score of: 89

118 E. Franklin St., Russellville

Violations:

  • Vaseline stored with food
  • Salsa and other food products not date marked

 

Waffle House #1283     Score of: 77  

2501 Florence Blvd., Florence

Violations:

  • Chemicals stored with food items
  • Accurate product thermometer not available in restaurant
  • Dishwasher not sanitizing at proper temperature

 

Clean Plate Recommendation

Greek Gyro Express     Score of: 99

4710 University Drive, Huntsville