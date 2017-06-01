× Theft suspect sought by multiple northwest Alabama law enforcement agencies

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Law enforcement across northwest Alabama are searching for one man. He has been caught on camera charging hundreds of dollars in merchandise to someone else’s account.

This is the guy Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies and Russellville police are looking for. He is seen here checking out at Lowes in Florence.

Investigators said he has been to at least three stores, charging items to a private business’s commercial account.

So far there has been more than $800 worth of equipment charged to the account. That’s theft and investigators would like to identify him to put him behind bars.

Russellville police also need to find these folks.

Joshua Brian Gifford is wanted on a grand jury indictment for domestic violence.

Alan Michael Abernathy has grand jury indictments for robbery, assault, and theft of property.

A Franklin County grand jury has issued indictments against Jessica Lynn Markem. They include chemical endangerment of a minor and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Help get these folks off the streets, and put some cash in your pocket at the same time.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers right now with your tips. To speak with a tip line operator, call (256)386-8685.

For those who wish to text, send the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) with your information. Make sure to reference which case you are messaging operators about.