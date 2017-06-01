Spring Park attraction shutdown in Tuscumbia pending investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – There were some tense moments Wednesday afternoon at Tuscumbia’s Spring Park. Several children became stranded on a amusement ride and had to be rescued by fire fighters.

Families flock to Spring Park for the train ride, old-time carousel and the miniature rollercoaster.

City leaders said an incident with the rollercoaster has forced its closure. The amusement ride has been part of the parks attraction list for more than 10-years.

On Wednesday, witnesses said the coaster got stuck on the opening climb.

Children were stuck for several minutes before Colbert County 911 was called.

Once on the scene, Tuscumbia fire fighters ascended to the peak and one by one got the kids to safety.

Mayor Kerry Underwood said he was notified shortly there-after and began investigating. According to the mayor, the ride will under-go an extensive inspection before returning to service.

No injuries were reported with the children who became stranded on the ride.

Mayor Underwood said his investigation is still on-going, and he plans to release his findings on Friday.

All other rides at the park continue to operate as normal.