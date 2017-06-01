× Deadly Hartselle wreck blocks Highway 31 for hours, back open now

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Hartselle Police confirm they were on the scene of a wreck for several hours this morning. It began around midnight on Highway 31 near Bowles Bridge Road.

We’re still working to gather details, but we understand from an employee at a nearby business that emergency crews shut the highway down. That person tells us the wreck involved two SUVs.

Decatur Police confirm two people died in the wreck. Investigators say the drivers of each vehicle died.