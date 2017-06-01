North Alabama no longer experiencing drought conditions, per U.S. Drought Monitor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After an exceptionally dry 2016, enough rain fell in the first half of 2017 to help mitigate the drought conditions that developed in the Tennessee Valley.

As of Tuesday, May 30, the U.S. Drought Monitor has determined that “moderate drought (D1) is no longer occurring.” The Drought Monitor does note that “abnormally dry (D0)” conditions still linger in western Colbert and Franklin counties; however, “abnormally dry” conditions are not considered to be drought conditions.

Drought Information Statement

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

1132 AM CDT Thu Jun 1 2017

…According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions

have ended in northern Alabama…

Synopsis…

According to the Drought Monitor valid Tuesday, May 30th, 2017,

Moderate Drought (D1) is no longer occurring in northern Alabama.

Western portions of Colbert and Franklin Counties contain an

Abnormally Dry (D0) designation, but this is technically not

considered drought. At the time of our last Drought Statement on May

4th, Moderate Drought encompassed portions of southern Cullman County

and small portions of western Colbert and Franklin Counties. The

Cullman and Franklin County portions of Moderate Drought were

removed with the May 23rd U.S. Drought Monitor issuance, while the

Colbert County portion was removed with the issuance this week.

Summaries of Impacts will still be included below to show the

general improvement in conditions that have taken place in recent

weeks.

Note: Precipitation and other conditions (streamflows, soil

moisture,etc.) that determine drought designations each week for the

U.S. Drought Monitor are based on data that end at 6AM CST each

Tuesday. So, any precipitation that falls after the 6AM cutoff is

not factored into designations for that week, but will of course be

factored into designations for the following weekly issuance. Also,

it’s important to note that the designation of drought categories is

a multi-faceted process that includes numerous data from a variety

of physical systems on different space and time scales, which

include precipitation, soil moisture, streamflows, groundwater, and

various drought indices, just to name a few.

Summary of Impacts…

State and local declarations: The Alabama Department of Economic and

Community Affairs (ADECA) Office of Water Resources removed all

counties in Region 1 in northern Alabama from the Drought

Designation. However, Cullman County, which is in Region 3, is still

under a Drought Advisory. For further information about the ADECA

Drought Designations and Planning, see the link near the bottom of

the page.

Agricultural Impacts…

Crop and Progress Condition Reports from the USDA National

Agricultural Statistics Service have now resumed for the primary

growing season. In the latest report, issued May 30th, the USDA Field

Service Agency reported generally wet conditions in Lawrence County,

which was actually hampering field work. Otherwise, no statements

were included in the report from the FSA in other counties in our

area.

Fire Danger Impacts…

Currently, there are no burn restrictions from the Alabama Forestry

Commission (AFC). Nevertheless, the AFC advises anyone conducting

outdoor burning to follow safety precautions. Any fire more than a

quarter acre in size or within 25 feet of a forested area requires a

permit from the AFC. There are, however, burn restrictions from the

Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) from May

through October. No vegetative or land-clearing burning is allowed

for DeKalb, Lawrence, Madison or Morgan Counties during this period.

Some agricultural and silvicultural burning may be allowed in these

counties during this period with prior approval from the ADEM and

the AFC.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) available from the U.S. Forest

Service Wildland Fire Assessment System shows that values are near

or below 200 across the area.

Climate Summary…

Over the last couple of weeks, temperatures have averaged close to

normal for this time of year. Meanwhile, precipitation has been much

above normal across much of northern Alabama, with values as high as

two to three inches above normal along a swath of the area from

Lauderdale County into eastern Morgan County.

During the month of May, temperatures averaged near normal, while

precipitation was above normal for much of north central and

northeastern Alabama, but a little below normal in northwestern

portions of Alabama.

On timescales from two to three months, precipitation has mostly

been near to above normal across the area. However, some longer-term

precipitation deficits still remain, mainly in far western portions

of Lauderdale to Franklin Counties. Due to these small lingering

precipitation deficits, on both short and long term scales, the

Abnormally Dry designation has been retained for these areas.

Precipitation/Temperature Outlook…

Temperatures are expected to average above normal into the weekend.

However, a slightly cooler airmass may move into the area by about

the middle of next, bringing temperatures closer to normal or perhaps

a little below normal. Generally low chances for typical warm season

showers and thunderstorms will be present through Saturday. Chances

for precipitation will then increase on Sunday into early next week,

in expectation of the impending cold front.

The 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) for the

period from June 8th to June 14th strongly favors below normal

temperatures. The precipitation outlook indicates equal chances for

above, near or below normal precipitation for the period.

The Monthly Outlook for June from the CPC moderately favors below

normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.

The latest Seasonal Outlook from the CPC for the June through August

period strongly favors above normal temperatures, with equal chances

for below, near or above normal precipitation.

Hydrologic Summary and Outlook…

7-day streamflow averages across the area have experienced

significant improvement in recent weeks. Most streamflow percentiles

are currently around the 80th to 90th percentiles especially in north

central and northeastern Alabama. In northwestern Alabama in the

Abnormally Dry designated areas, some streamflow percentiles are

around the 30th to 40th percentiles.

Lake and river levels of Bear Creek and Cedar Creek in western

portions of Franklin County were near normal for this time of year.

Also, water levels on Lewis Smith Lake in western portions of

Cullman County were near normal for this time of year. Pickwick Lake

in western Lauderdale and Colbert Counties was running a little above

normal per the latest measurements. Little Bear Creek was running

much below normal, but per a statement from TVA on May 16th, the lake

was drained to normal winter pool levels so a leak in the dam could

be investigated. TVA plans to slowly raise the lake to near normal

summer pool levels over the spring and summer seasons since the

initial phase of the investigation has been completed.

According to the CPC, the latest Daily Soil Moisture rankings

indicate relatively low soil moisture values for this time of year in

portions of Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Counties. As of May 31st

soil moisture rankings were in the 20th to 30th percentiles for this

time of year in those areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) groundwater well site in Cullman

County shows that groundwater levels fell below the daily median

value during the March to late April period last year and remained

below average until late March. Groundwater levels finally rose to

above the average daily value on March 30th, peaking into early

April. Water level values have since fallen back below normal since

mid April, but are only about one to two feet below normal. Water

levels at the USGS site in Lawrence County have averaged close to

normal for most of the month of May.

The outlook for the next week is for near steady or slightly degraded

conditions as overall rainfall totals for this time of year are

expected to average a little below normal.

Next issuance date…

Since no part of the area is currently under a drought designation of

at least Moderate Drought, drought statements will no longer be

issued on a regular basis. However, statements will resume if

drought conditions return to the area.

&&

Related Web Sites…(use lower case)

U.S. Drought Monitor webpage: http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu

Climate Prediction Center: http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov

For information about Alabama Drought Declarations, visit:

http://www.adeca.alabama.gov/divisions/owr/pages/default.aspx

For information from the Alabama Forestry Commission, visit:

http://forestry.alabama.gov

Wildfire information from the Alabama Forestry Commission:

http://forestry.alabama.gov/fire_totals.aspx?bv=1&s=4

Radar estimated precipitation amounts can be obtained here:

http://water.weather.gov/precip

Streamflows are obtained from the USGS here:

http://waterwatch.usgs.gov/index.php

Lake levels for the Tennessee River can be obtained here:

http://www.tva.com/lakeinfo/

USGS groundwater well site information for Alabama:

http://waterdata.usgs.gov/al/nwis/current/

?type=gw&group_key=county_cd

Acknowledgements…

Some data used in this statement were provided by the U.S.

Department

of Agriculture, the U.S. Geological Survey, the Tennessee Valley

Authority, and the States of Alabama and Tennessee.

Questions or Comments…

For questions or comments on the drought, please contact:

National Weather Service Huntsville

320A Sparkman Drive

Huntsville, AL 35805

Phone: 256-890-8503

sr-hun.webmaster@noaa.gov

$$

KDW