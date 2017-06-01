LIVE: Watch 4:30-7am news on WHNT News 19

Pondarosa Furniture store in Trinity is on fire, building appears to be a total loss

Posted 5:36 am, June 1, 2017, by , Updated at 06:00AM, June 1, 2017

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Pondarosa Furniture in Morgan County is on fire. Fire crews are on the scene right now.

The furniture store’s Facebook page says the store has been family owned and operated since 1966.

The furniture store's Facebook page says the store has been family owned and operated since 1966.

 

Maxie Gardner June 1, 20175:54 am

The firefighters have been told to get out of the building. All efforts to fight the fire will come from outside.

Maxie Gardner June 1, 20175:49 am

Fire crews say the fire was contained to the west side of the building, but is currently spreading throughout the entire building.

Maxie Gardner June 1, 20175:48 am

First responders got the call at 4:30 this morning. They say no one was inside and there have been no injuries.

Maxie Gardner June 1, 20175:37 am

Traffic is blocked on Old Highway 24 in front of Pondarosa Furniture but is being diverted around West Morgan Elementary.

Maxie Gardner June 1, 20175:36 am