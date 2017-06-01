Pondarosa Furniture store in Trinity is on fire, building appears to be a total loss

Please note: The above live stream will have a reporter step into the frame for live reports.
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Pondarosa Furniture in Morgan County is on fire. Fire crews are on the scene right now.
The furniture store’s Facebook page says the store has been family owned and operated since 1966.
WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene. We’ll update the live blog below as we gather more information.
The firefighters have been told to get out of the building. All efforts to fight the fire will come from outside.
Fire crews say the fire was contained to the west side of the building, but is currently spreading throughout the entire building.
First responders got the call at 4:30 this morning. They say no one was inside and there have been no injuries.
Traffic is blocked on Old Highway 24 in front of Pondarosa Furniture but is being diverted around West Morgan Elementary.
