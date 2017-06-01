× Mary Scott Hunter announces run for Lieutenant Governor of Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mary Scott Hunter has thrown her hat in the ring to become the next Lieutenant Governor of Alabama. The position has been vacant since former Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey became Governor.

Hunter is a current Alabama State Board of Education member, but has her eye on the future.

“I’m ready to do something a little bigger, throw my net a little wider,” she explained. “I am running for Lieutenant Governor, and I’m very excited about that.”

Hunter said this was not a decision she made lightly. She has thought about it a lot, and decided this was the time to act.

“You have to make a thoughtful decision, but this is one of those decisions where you lead with your heart,” she explained. “It’s time for Alabama to have leaders they can really be proud of and leaders that have a vision. I want to be that. I do have a vision for this state.”

Hunter said her vision revolves around education, ethics, and workforce development. She believes she has the right resume for the job.

“I offer myself, and what I stand for,” she said. “My resume, as a military member, as a lawyer, as a businesswoman, as a mom. I think I understand what our state needs.”

Hunter said she will use her experience on the state board of education to continue to work on behalf of education in the state of Alabama, but she also has her sights on something else.

“Ethics matter, ethics matter, ethics matter,” she said. “Our leaders have to keep that at the forefront.” Later, she added, “I will pay attention to that, you can count on it.”

Hunter grew up in Baldwin County and later graduated from the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama School of Law before joining the Air Force. She served for ten years as an Air Force Judge Advocate General.

She and her husband then settled in Huntsville where they work in business.

Hunter has some competition, though. Her opponent, Alabama state Senator Rusty Glover (R-Mobile County) has also announced a run for Lieutenant Governor.