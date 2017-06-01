× Hurricane Season Begins Today

Huntsville, ALA -June 1 marks the start of hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. Here is a look at the 2017 names list. We had Arlene in April so we’ll resume with Bret.

Right now there are no active storms in the Atlantic basin. There are unorganized showers well to our south. No tropical storm formation is expected.

Where do we need to look for June and July? The Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea are hot spots for formation. Off the coast of the Carolinas is another one. As we head toward July, east of the Caribbean Sea into the central Atlantic Ocean is a formation zone. As we get deeper in August and September, waves come off the Africa and track westward. September 10 is the peak of hurricane season.



