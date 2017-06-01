× Huntsville Police investigating a possible ax murder in Southwest Huntsville

Huntsville, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating an overnight homicide in southwest Huntsville on the 2700 block of Peele Street near Bob Wallace Ave.

Authorities say one male was found dead in the home.

Investigators say an ax was found at the scene that they believe are consistent with injuries to the victims head.

One person has been detained for questioning.

We have crews on the scene and will continue to bring you the very latest in this developing story.