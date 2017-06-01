× Decatur police searching for man accused of attempted kidnapping of ex-girlfriend

DECATUR, Ala. – Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend.

Police say Trevonne Monte Jackson forced himself into the home of his ex-girlfriend, Geneva Whitney, on May 29th where he forced her to enter her vehicle and began driving recklessly in an attempt to injure her. Whitney managed to escape and call for help, but Jackson fled before police arrived.

On June 1st, Morgan County E911 received another call that Jackson attempted to kidnap Whitney again. He reportedly forced himself into an apartment with a handgun and forced Whitney into a white Nissan Altima. Whitney’s six-year-old daughter was with them, and Jackson also tried to force her into the car.

Whitney obtained Jackson’s handgun and fired several shots into the air, which gave her time to get her daughter and run from the scene. Jackson fled before police arrived.

The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating Trevonne Jackson’s whereabouts. He was last seen in a white Nissan Altima approximately a 2006 model with a black male, a white male, and a bi-racial male. Jackson may be headed towards Gadsden, AL where he is originally form.

Decatur Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jackson for kidnapping in the 2nd degree. Jackson is a black male, 5’4″, approximately 140 lbs.