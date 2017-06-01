× Colbert County Deputies search for escaped inmates from Mississippi

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies in Colbert County have the area near Riverton Rose Trail blocked off while they search the area for three escaped inmates from Prentiss County, Mississippi. Deputies are stopping vehicles in the area while they search for the men.

Investigators say they were tracking the men in a stolen truck.

According to WTVA, the three men should be considered dangerous. The men, identified as David Glasco, John Brown and Mark Lindsey, escaped from Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department.

Glasco, 38, was in jail charged with sexual battery.

Brown, 40, was in jail charged with possession of stolen property.

Lindsey, 53, was in jail charged with burglary.

Investigators in Colbert County believe they have found where the truck entered a wooded area. They are currently organizing a search effort in the northern end of Riverton Rose Trail.