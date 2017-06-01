2017 Concerts in the Park to start Monday June 5th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for some free, family-friendly fun this summer, come out to Big Spring Park and enjoy live music and good company.

ARTS Huntsville along with local sponsors will host a mix of musical genres Monday evenings at the Huntsville Museum of Art outdoor stage. Concerts are free--bring your own seats--leashed pets are welcomed.

There will be a large variety of food trucks and local vendors selling a broad range of food...even a place to get the dog a snack! Picnic's are also welcomed.

Concerts will run every Monday evening starting June 5th - August 7th.

June 5th: Kaleidoscope Ensemble

June 19th: Jed Eye

June 26th: US Army Materiel Command Bands

July 3rd: Old Towne Brass

July 10th: Grace Lynn

July 17th: Sons Jawbones

July 24th: Bluewater Road Vibe

July 31st: Rob Malone and Alan Little

August 7th: Mambo Gris Gris

For more information contact Lisa Bollinger at lbollinger@artshuntsville.com