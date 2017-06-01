2017 Concerts in the Park to start Monday June 5th

Looking for some free, family-friendly fun this summer, come out to Big Spring Park and enjoy live music and good company.
ARTS Huntsville along with local sponsors will host a mix of musical genres Monday evenings at the Huntsville Museum of Art outdoor stage. Concerts are free--bring your own seats--leashed pets are welcomed.
There will be a large variety of food trucks and local vendors selling a broad range of food...even a place to get the dog a snack! Picnic's are also welcomed.
Concerts will run every Monday evening starting June 5th - August 7th.
June 5th: Kaleidoscope Ensemble
June 19th: Jed Eye
June 26th: US Army Materiel Command Bands
July 3rd: Old Towne Brass
July 10th: Grace Lynn
July 17th: Sons Jawbones
July 24th: Bluewater Road Vibe
July 31st: Rob Malone and Alan Little
August 7th: Mambo Gris Gris
For more information contact Lisa Bollinger at lbollinger@artshuntsville.com