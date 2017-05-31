Tropical Depression Two-E forms in the Pacific

We’re one day away from the Atlantic Hurricane Season’s official start, but the Eastern Pacific’s season is already underway. The second tropical depression has developed just south of southern Mexico and is currently producing sustained winds of 30 mph.

Tropical Depression Two-E is showing good convection and broad rotation at this time, but will be battling against some low level wind shear over the next few days.

While there is some uncertainty in its forecast, the storm will likely still strengthen enough to become a tropical storm (with sustained wind of at least 40 mph). As it tracks to the north it should run into the high terrain of South Mexico by this weekend, keeping it from developing further.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Salina Cruz to Puerto Escondido.