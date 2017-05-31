× Today: NASA to make announcement about mission to ‘touch sun’

NASA will make an announcement about the agency’s first mission to fly directly into our sun’s atmosphere during an event at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, May 31, from the University of Chicago’s William Eckhardt Research Center Auditorium.

The mission, Solar Probe Plus, is scheduled to launch in the summer of 2018. Placed in orbit within four million miles of the sun’s surface, and facing heat and radiation unlike any spacecraft in history, the spacecraft will explore the sun’s outer atmosphere and make critical observations that will answer decades-old questions about the physics of how stars work. The resulting data will improve forecasts of major space weather events that impact life on Earth, as well as satellites and astronauts in space.

Facts about the sun:

Average diameter: 864,000 miles, about 109 times the size of the Earth.

Rotation period at equator: About 27 days.

Rotation period at poles: About 36 days.

Surface temperature: 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Composition: Hydrogen, helium.

The information above comes from NASA.gov.