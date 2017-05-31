Support the Predators in the Stanley Cup Final with your own catfish on a stick!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville Predators super fan Jacob Waddell made headlines when he threw a catfish on the ice during game one of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The move put Waddell in a fishy situation with the authorities. Although his charges were dropped, we wouldn’t recommend attempting a similar move.

Instead you can support the Preds with your very own cut out catfish on a stick! Just cut out the image and attach it to a stick to show your Nashville pride! Let’s show Waddell, the self proclaimed ‘dumb redneck with a bad idea,’ that he’s not alone in his support for his favorite hockey team.

PS… WHNT News 19 is not responsible if you go to a game and throw these on the ice. Go Preds!

Get your very own catfish on a stick cut-out here: