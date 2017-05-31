Some more rain through the weekend, then a little natural ‘A/C’ next week

Look for a fair sky overnight; lows drop into the mid-60s with a heavy dew and some patchy fog by sunrise. It gets hotter Thursday: highs in the upper 80s (feeling like the low-90s) along with a slightly better chance of a few scattered downpours around the region. The rain chance stays around 20-30% at best; that’s a combination of confidence and coverage. Confidence of rain in any one spot is low because coverage is limited.

More numerous showers Friday and over the weekend: A feed of deep tropical moisture flowing across the Gulf of Mexico toward the Southeast will act to increase the coverage of showers and storms later this week and this weekend.

The moisture is pushing north from a new tropical depression in the far eastern Pacific Ocean.

Seven-day rain amounts will range between one and two inches across much of Alabama, with higher amounts likely closer to the Gulf Coast.

Unseasonably strong cold front arrives early next week: This is the time of year when we put out the welcome mats for cold fronts!

An unusually strong push of cool air makes it into the Tennessee Valley region in the Monday-Tuesday timeframe. Rain and some thunderstorms peak in coverage and intensity ahead of the front Sunday, Sunday night and Monday morning.

The slow-moving front gradually shifts the rain toward the Gulf Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday opening the door for some pleasant days: highs in the 70s (maybe even some upper 60s in the higher terrain along the Cumberland Plateau), lows in the 50s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine through the end of the week.

Jason

