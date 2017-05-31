× Scott Pelley out as CBS Evening News anchor, returns to ’60 MINUTES’

CBS News has confirmed Scott Pelley will no longer be the anchor of the CBS Evening News. He’ll be returning to the network’s newsmagazine “60 MINUTES” as a full-time correspondent.

Pelley has been the anchor of the “CBS Evening News” since Katie Couric’s departure nearly six years ago. During that time he has also remained a correspondent for 60 MINUTES.

“Scott brought the best values of 60 MINUTES to the CBS EVENING NEWS, and we thank him for his commitment to the journalism of this broadcast every night these past six years,” said David Rhodes, President of CBS News. “The milestone 50th season of 60 MINUTES requires Scott’s full contribution, and we look forward to important reporting from him for many years to come.”

Pelley thanked his colleagues for six successful years with the broadcast: “I find my heart filled with gratitude for the opportunity to know you, humility, in light of your sacrifices, and hope for the future of journalism because of the standards you live by,” Pelley said. “CBS has been great to me for nearly 30 years. I’m glad to accept this assignment with continuing gratitude.”

“Scott’s tenure as Anchor and Managing Editor of the CBS EVENING NEWS has been one of the finest chapters in the history of this storied broadcast,” said Steve Capus, Executive Editor of CBS News and Executive Producer of the CBS EVENING NEWS. “Ever the consummate professional, Scott’s commitment to outstanding journalism, enterprise reporting and memorable storytelling has propelled the CBS EVENING NEWS to new heights and made the broadcast a showcase for excellence.”

Reports of Pelley’s departure first surfaced in the New York Post, which said Pelley’s office at the evening news was being cleaned out on Tuesday. Pelley did not anchor the broadcast Tuesday, as it was announced he was on assignment for “60 Minutes.”

Anthony Mason will serve as the interim anchor of the CBS EVENING NEWS beginning in the coming weeks. Mason, who is one of the most experienced journalists at CBS News, will continue to co-anchor CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY with Alex Wagner. In a quarter century as a reporter and anchor for CBS News, he has reported from more than 30 countries and won seven Emmy Awards. He is also a frequent contributor to CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING. Click here for Mason’s full CBS News biography.