× Police investigate wreck involving a train in Stevenson

STEVENSON, Ala. – Stevenson police are investigating a wreck between and SUV and a train that happened at the Main St. crossing.

Police were called to the scene around 2:21 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that the driver of the SUV was injured.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

At this time the Main Street railroad crossing remains closed.