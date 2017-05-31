New concert series in downtown Huntsville starts this Friday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The ground floor of the parking garage on the corner of Church Street and Holmes Avenue may not look like much now, but for the first Fridays of June, July and August, this vacant parking garage is going to be revamped into downtown Huntsville's newest, grooviest venue.

The Drive Thru Concert Series by Downtown Huntsville Inc. starts this Friday at 6 p.m., and you won't find these far-out jams playing at any venue you've been to before.

"This used to be a drive thru for the bank," said Ellery Miller, DHI. "It's been out of service for several years now, so DHI is turning it into the latest and greatest concert venue in downtown Huntsville."

And the party won't only being going on in the garage-- the block of Holmes Avenue from Church Street to Spragins Avenue will be closed for the event.

Four food trucks will present: Beast Mode, Fire and Spice, Cajun Cravins, and Sugar Belle.

The theme of this three-part concert series brings you a different decade each month, the seventies, eighties, and nineties, and this Friday it starts with the seventies.

All three concerts are absolutely free to the public.