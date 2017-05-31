× Man chosen as Madison Police Chief accepts job

MADISON, Ala. – The man council members of Madison City chose as their top candidate has accepted the job.

Tuesday, the council approved Mayor Paul Finley to enter into contract negotiations with David Jernigan.

Today, Jernigan announced through Next Door that he has accepted the job and will report for duty on July 3rd.

His note on next door reads as follows:

I have been a resident of Madison City for the last 22 years. I raised two daughters in the city school system, my wife was employed in the community, we attend church in Madison, we shop and play there as well. This position was a good fit for me and I am looking forward to working with the city and a great group of professional men and women, both sworn and civilian, who comprise the police department. I will use my contacts in law enforcement over the last 37 years as well as my local and state contacts I have developed over the last 22 years to assist the city to move forward. I am leaving a very good agency and am very fortunate to have had Sheriff Dorning as my mentor over the last three years I have worked with him and his staff. I will continue to post on NextDoor. I won’t have quite the area of coverage I have now with the Sheriff’s Office but if you live in the city of Madison you will see me from time to time post hopefully a message to inform you of what we are doing in law enforcement and public safety. Thank you for your continued support of the men and women who are working in law enforcement, both sworn and civilian, who are dedicated to reducing crime, increase the quality of life in the community, and providing a safe environment for all citizens to enjoy. Once I get my feet on the ground in Madison I will post to let you know how to reach me. To the over 40,000 subscribers we have reached out to over the last two years I want to thank you for your continued support of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

WHNT News 19 caught up with Jernigan Tuesday night after the announcement. He spoke about how he plans to serve the city.

The Madison City Council still has to approve the city’s contract with Jernigan at their next meeting.