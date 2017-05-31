× Huntsville Utilities doing emergency service line work on Monte Sano Boulevard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities announced it will close the northbound lane of Monte Sano Boulevard south of Panorama Drive for emergency service line work.

The work is set to begin this Wednesday at 8 a..m. The estimated time for the lane closure is five to six hours.

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations Crews will have flaggers to direct traffic to the southbound lane of Monte Sano Boulevard. Drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible.

34.728270 -86.534918