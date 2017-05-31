Huntsville-Madison County Library interested in other options to keep building gun-free

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Right now it is legal to carry a gun with you, into the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library.

The Alabama attorney general made the decision this week in a move that counteracts the library board’s efforts to keep the building firearm-free.

The attorney general found the library out of compliance with firearms laws before they removed signs prohibiting guns.

But the board’s desire to remain gun-free isn’t going away.

The board is still interested in seeing what they can do to legally keep guns off the premises.

WHNT News 19’s Kristen Conner explains the library’s options and what patrons are saying about it tonight at 10 p.m.