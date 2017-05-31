× Huntsville Animal Services Director wins national award, $10,000 grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dr. Karen Sheppard, director of Animal Services, earned the Maddie’s Hero award for her ideas, thinking and lifesaving actions to help provide care for pets in the city’s animal shelter.

The award is sponsored by Maddie’s Fund, which is a foundation honoring the heroic actions of those individuals and shelters managing pet adoptions and saving their lives.

Dr. Sheppard also received a $10,000 grant for the shelter. She is among only 15 winners across the country.