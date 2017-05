× Homicide investigation underway in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A homicide investigation is underway in Jackson County.

A family member found 78-year-old Charles Shirey dead in his home on County Road 372 in Dutton on Wednesday, May 24.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene and the preliminary autopsy results have come back.

The cause of Shirey’s death was determined to be a homicide.