HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Construction Labor Contractors will host a hiring event this Wednesday, May 31.

The company says it is looking for drywall hangers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians and general construction laborers. CLC says work is for a project in Huntsville.

The hiring event will be at the Alabama Career Center at 2535 Sparkman Drive from 9am-2pm.

Please bring 2 forms of ID to the hiring event.