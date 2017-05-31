× Hanceville man charged following fatal hit-and-run wreck

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers say they know who is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on May 14 in Good Hope.

Wednesday evening troopers arrested Larry Surrett, 58, of Hanceville in connection with the wreck in Cullman County. Helen Virginia Duke, 75, died in the crash.

Investigators charged him with felony leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with evidence, and driving with a revoked license.

Troopers say through the course of an investigation, they learned Surrett was driving a 1999 Ford Expedition when he struck and killed Duke on Schwaiger Road.

Surrett is now in the Cullman County Jail.