Everyone can save a life with Hands Only CPR

Everyone can save a life. That’s the powerful message behind a new campaign encouraging people to know Hands Only CPR.

It only takes a minute to learn.

NewYork-Presbyterian is launching a new Hands Only CPR campaign this week to show people it only takes one minute to learn the three life-saving steps.

Step 1 Check.. if you don’t see any breathing or movement

Check.. if you don’t see any breathing or movement Step 2 Call 911 immediately

Call 911 immediately Step 3 Compress

Dr. Holly Andersen says without CPR, 92% of people die before making it to the hospital. “Many people are dying of this because communities don’t react. We want to empower people to know what to do, how to respond.”

Every minute without CPR, the chances for survival go down 10 percent.