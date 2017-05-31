Erin Howard moves on to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Contestants for the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee tried their best not to misspell vocab words as they worked to advance to the final rounds today.

One Huntsville student is there representing Alabama!

Erin Howard has won the state's spelling two years in a row to advance to the national competition.

She is moving on to the finals tomorrow.

Erin attends Mountain Gap P-8 and is now going up against more than 200 other finalists in Washington.

State spelling bee champ Erin Howard is hanging out with us today! She just spelled the longest word in the dictionary for us! Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis.....wow #spellingbee A post shared by WHNT News 19 (@whntnews19) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

This got us thinking.

We took some of the words from previous spelling bees and held an impromptu spelling be in our newsroom this afternoon.

One thing we have learned --- it's a lot harder than it looks.

Erin has dropped by the WHNT News 19 studio a few times for an impromptu spell off. We already knew she was a great speller.

Good Luck in the final round at nationals Erin!!