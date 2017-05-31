Erin Howard eliminated in finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON, DC-After a run that saw her make it all the way to the final 15, Huntsville’s Erin Howard is now out of the National Spelling Bee.

Erin was eliminated from the competition for the word Klydonograph, which is defined as an instrument that makes a photographic record of electric surges in power lines. She placed 11th in the competition, competing against more than 200 other finalists over two days.

Erin is a student at Mountain Gap P-8 school. She won the Alabama State Spelling Bee two years in a row.

Congratulations, Erin! The Tennessee Valley is proud of you for all that you’ve accomplished!

State spelling bee champ Erin Howard is hanging out with us today! She just spelled the longest word in the dictionary for us! Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis…..wow #spellingbee A post shared by WHNT News 19 (@whntnews19) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Erin has dropped by the WHNT News 19 studio a few times for an impromptu spell off. We already knew she was a great speller.