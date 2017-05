President Donald Trump’s typo is trending worldwide on Twitter.

A tweet he sent out last night around midnight has people scratching their heads and retweeting like crazy. It reads: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

More thank five hours after being published, the tweet hasn’t been taken down. It has been retweeted more than 125,000 times (as of 4:30 a.m.) and has more than 40,000 replies.