UNA football adds North Dakota St. to 2018 schedule

FLORENCE, Ala. (roarlions.com) - Two of the most prominent programs in the history of the NCAA football playoffs will meet in 2018 as the University of North Alabama will travel to Fargo, N.D. to face five-time Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) National Champion North Dakota State at the Fargo Dome.

The Lions and Bison will meet on September 22, 2018 as part of UNA's first season of transition to FCS status. North Alabama will play a full NCAA Division II schedule in 2017 in its final year of membership in the Gulf South Conference.

UNA will begin competing as a member of the Big South Conference in football in 2019.

