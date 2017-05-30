Tornado carries photo 35 miles away from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, NC -- A picture belonging to a family in a community in North Carolina, was found 35 miles away after a tornado came through last week.

"I looked up and here is the piece of paper floating down," said Jimmy Beasley, who found the photo of a young girl after the storm passed on May 24. "It landed within 10 feet of a weeping willow."

Beasley wanted to find who the photograph belonged to so he shared it on his Facebook page. The image was re-shared hundreds of time.

Our sister station FOX8's Chad Tucker shared it on his page and a few hours later Ashley Baity messaged him to say the young woman in the picture was her, taken when she was in eighth grade at Stone Mountain State Park. The image came from Baity's mother's home in Courtney, which was destroyed by the tornado, 35 miles away.

"I think it's crazy that it ended up so far," said Baity, who met Beasley Thursday morning. "The photo came from my mom's home that is just completely flat from the tornado."

Beasley met Baity with the photograph, a card and a new frame for her mom, who survived the storm with lacerations.

"I think that it was a higher power," Baity said. "God telling us that it was all going to be OK and that we are going to pick up the pieces."