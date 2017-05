Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. (AL.com) - Decatur pitcher/short stop Tanner Burns is the 2017 Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year.

The Auburn signee went 10-1 with a 0.88 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 64 innings this past season. He hit .467 with 16 home runs and 46 RBI as the Red Raiders went 32-5 and advanced to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Burns is considered a top-50 prospect for the MLB Draft, which begins June 12.

To continue reading click here.