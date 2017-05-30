× TAKING ACTION: Beware of Crypto in the water this summer

MADISON, Ala. — Pools are starting to fill up again as the summer begins. But before you jump back in, pools and water parks want to make sure you’re taking precautions against water illnesses.

Some water illnesses can survive for days, even in chlorinated water. “One of them is crypto. It does last in the pool, that’s why we do the precautions that we do,” said Molly Frankenburg, the Aquatics Director for the Hogan Family YMCA.

